French Election 2022: Polls show Macron leading at 53% vs Le Pen's 47%

Apr 15, 2022, 04:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Recently, Le Pen has accused the incumbent President Macron of being outdated. While polls show Macron is leading at 53%, Le Pen is at 47%. To get more perspective, we're joined by WION's correspondent Ross Cullen.
