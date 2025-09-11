/France protest: New PM faces protest on day 1, third PM in a year takes office

France Block Everything: New French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has vowed a ‘profound break’ from previous politics after taking over from centrist François Bayrou, who was ousted this week over a proposed budget squeeze. At 39, Lecornu emphasizes ‘humility’ as his guiding principle but faces the challenge of securing parliamentary support to pass a budget, or risk being removed like Bayrou and former right-wing PM Michel Barnier, who lasted just three months.