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France: Fresh fires erupt in Var, burn 1,000 hectares of land

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:27 IST
A resurgent wildfire in the southeastern Var region of France has flared up near the Gros Bessillon massif, quickly scorching an additional 1,000 hectares of land in just a few hours.

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