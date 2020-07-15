Foreign ministry briefing: China slams UK ban on Huawei 5G Network

Jul 15, 2020, 02.35 PM(IST)
On wednesday China voiced against UK's move on Huawei 5G Network. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying holds a media briefing to slam UK. Hua said, this ban will only hurt UK's interest, she calls this ban a political move.