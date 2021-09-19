Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud arrives in India

Sep 19, 2021, 05:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in India on Saturday on a three-day visit during which he is expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as well ways to boost bilateral ties.
