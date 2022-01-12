Feud between Imran khan and Pakistani army chief led to a new government in Pakistan?

इमरान खान और पाकिस्तानी सेना के बीच हालात बहुत खराब हो रहे हैं, ये नहीं मालूम कब चली जाए पाकिस्तान की सरकार, इमरान खान के एक बयान के बाद रिश्ते और खराब हुए हैं जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि जनरल बाजवा को एक्सटेशन देना मुश्किल है
