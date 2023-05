Fentanyl is the major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the US. The powerful synthetic opioid causes most deaths of US drug users aged 18-49. As the country continues to battle the Fentanyl crisis, WION's Harshit Sabarwal tells you what is the story of this drug and who is behind its trafficking? Watch the first episode of DARK WORLD, a WION web series on global crime.