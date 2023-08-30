FBI investigating asylum seekers helped by smuggler with ISIS ties: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a group of Uzbek nationals who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and claimed asylum in the U.S. this year after new intelligence found they were assisted by a human trafficker with connections to a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,” federal officials have confirmed to a news agency.

