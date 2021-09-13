Explained: What is the 'halo device' that saved Lewis Hamilton's neck at the Italian GP | WION News

Sep 13, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hamilton thanked the halo device as he said, "I feel very, very fortunate today thank God for the halo. That did ultimately save me, you know, and saved my neck." But what exactly is the halo device? Find out here.
