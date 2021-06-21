LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ethiopians vote in landmark election seen as first big test for PM Abiy Ahmed
Jun 21, 2021, 07:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Ethiopians are voting in crucial parliamentary elections as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks a mandate to continue reforms launched in 2018. PM Abiy Ahmed has said that the polls are the countries first free and fair elections after decades.
Read in App