Escalating geopolitical tensions threaten global economic outlook

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
The risks emanating from the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict in addition to the Ukraine war point to a worsening global economic outlook. Just when the world was starting to recover somewhat from the war in Ukraine the Israel-Hamas conflict came as a severe economic risk that's reflected in a surge in crude prices which is likely to push up elevated inflation even further.

