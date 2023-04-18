Elon Musk again sounds warning bells on dangers of Artificial Intelligence to humanity | Details

Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity. In an apparent challenge to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, the Twitter owner said he will launch a platform that he calls TruthGPT. Recently, Elon Musk, A-I experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than Open-AI's newly-launched GPT-4. Musk said TruthGPT will be a maximum truth-seeking A-I that tries to understand the nature of the universe. The idea, Musk said, is that an A-I that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it. Last month, Musk registered a firm named X-AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada. The firm listed musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary. He tweeted over the weekend that he had met Barack Obama when he was US President and told him that Washington needed to encourage AI regulation.