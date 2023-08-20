Ecuador mayor survives assassination attempt ahead of general elections

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Mayor of an Ecuadorian coastal city, on Saturday (August 19), claimed that he was a victim of an attempted assassination, a day before the country is set to hold general elections. This comes as Ecuador is reeling from an unprecedented surge in violence and reported a disturbing trend of attacks against political candidates which includes the assassination of a presidential hopeful.

