EAM Jaishankar to travel to Russia, will meet Russian counterparts

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, is set to embark on a key diplomatic visit to Russia later this week, aiming to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit is expected to happen around Christmas time. The last visit of EAM Jaishankar to Russia was in November 2022, during which he engaged in discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.