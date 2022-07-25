Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Published: Jul 25, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India today at the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu.
Read in App