Decades-Long Territorial Dispute Between Armenia & Azerbaijan | World At War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Nagorno-Karabakh is an Armenian enclave within Azerbaijani territory. Home to about 120,000 ethnic Armenians, the disputed region has been blockaded since December last year. Consequently, supplies of basic foodstuff, essential medicines and fuel from the Armenian capital, Yerevan, has been cut off, forcing the Nagorno-Karabakh population facing hunger and a possible human catastrophe. Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh allege a slow-motion genocide, with hunger being used as a classic weapon. Baku denies any blockade though, claiming it was forced to act after environmental violations. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

