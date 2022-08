Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's new film 'Liger' was much hyped before its release. After all it marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda. The film also features Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. Backed by Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions', 'Liger' aims to be an sports drama but somehow manages to miss the mark by a mile. Watch Critically Speaking to know more.