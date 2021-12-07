Covid Vaccine Inequality: African nations scramble for covid-19 vaccines

Dec 07, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With the emergence of a new covid-19 mutant, the world has gone into a frenzy. On one hand, rich nations rush to offer booster shots, on the there are million of Africans who still haven't received their first job.
