Covid origin: China began developing two vaccines before official outbreak

Before the official start of the outbreak, in November 2019, Chinese researchers may have started manufacturing two Covid vaccines, according to a US senate report. The allegations are contained in a 300-page report that said the pandemic was most likely caused by a lab leak and was the outcome of a "research-related incident" in Wuhan. The "presumption of accuracy" was no longer warranted, it was claimed, for the hypothesis that Covid-19 changed from an animal to a human in a market.