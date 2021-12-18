Covid News Updates| Germany braces to get covid-19 vaccines, Denmark imposes new restrictions & more

Dec 18, 2021, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Let's take a look at how the world is reacting to the new covid-19 surge. A US court has reinstated a nation-wide mandate for large businesses, Germany braces to get covid-19 vaccines. Stay tuned for more latest updates.
