Countdown to ODI World Cup: Can South Africa win maiden title?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
South Africa have never won a World Cup since their readmission into Cricket in 1992. The Proteas have fielded strong teams but have come undone during crunch games which has led to the tag of chokers being attached to the team. Temba Bavuma's team just about clinched automatic qualification by beating The Netherlands in April but possess game-changers who can take any team down. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada believes his team is determined to get rid of that chokers tag. Rabada was speaking exclusively to WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

