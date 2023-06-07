Coinbase faces securities law violation

The world of cryptocurrency the U.S security is an Exchange Commission it's launched a lawsuit against Coinbase yes and now this is the second major legal blow to the industry after a case against Binance on Monday listening another crypto giant is in trouble with U.S Regulators this time it's Coinbase on Tuesday the U.S security is an Exchange Commission sued the country's largest crypto asset trading platform the SCC accused the company of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator it said Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions since at least 2019.