CJI: Article 35A deprived non J&K residents of 3 important rights

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud on Monday observed that Article 35A of the Indian constitution deprived people not residing in Jammu and Kashmir of some key constitutional rights. The Chief Justice's comments came during a hearing of petitions challenging the scraping of Article 370.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos