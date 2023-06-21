Chinese warships sail through Taiwan's strait

Taiwan's defense Ministry said that the Shandong commissioned in 2019 sailed in a Southern Direction Through the western part of the street Taipei says it has dispatched appropriate forces to monitor the Chinese activities in the area the aircraft carrier participated in the Chinese military drills around Taiwan in the month of April operating in the Western Pacific in March last year it sailed through the Taiwan Street and just hours before the leaders of China and the US were due to talk Taiwan has lived for decades under constant threat of an invasion by China.