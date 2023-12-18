China's ban on Apple's iPhone accelerates, iPhone using while at work not allowed
According to news agency, which cited sources familiar with the situation on Friday, more Chinese government agencies and state-backed businesses nationwide have instructed their employees to refrain from bringing Apple iPhones and other foreign gadgets to work. China has been working to lessen its dependency on foreign technologies for more than ten years. To this end, it has encouraged the production of semiconductor chips domestically and asked state-affiliated companies, including banks, to convert to local software.