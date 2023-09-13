China hunts for nearly 70 crocodiles that escaped during China floods | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and landslides in northwest China's Shaank-see Shaanxi province. Authorities in China have announced the commencement of an operation to locate several crocodiles that reportedly escaped after recent flooding devastated the area. Last week, a typhoon caused flooding in Hong Kong and other locations by bringing consistent, heavy rains to southern China.

