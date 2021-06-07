China blocks Xiaohongshu's social media account over controversial post

Jun 07, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China has blocked a social media account for a popular Chinese e-commerce app Xiaohongshu or "Little Red Book". The move comes after the Xiaohongshu app uploaded a post on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
