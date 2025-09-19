LOGIN
Charlie Kirk's Organization Names His Successor, Erika Kirk To Head Turning Point USA

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 13:06 IST
Turning Point USA has announced a leadership change, with Erika Kirk named as the new head, succeeding Charlie Kirk. Watch the video to know more on this!

