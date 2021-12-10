CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral today, nation mourns the death of India's veteran officer

Dec 10, 2021, 03:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India's CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others passed away in Wednesday in a deadly IAF chopper crash. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife arrived in the national capital, the last rites will be performed today.
Read in App