LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral today, nation mourns the death of India's veteran officer
Dec 10, 2021, 03:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
India's CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others passed away in Wednesday in a deadly IAF chopper crash. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife arrived in the national capital, the last rites will be performed today.
Read in App