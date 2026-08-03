/Cauvery water row: DMK stages protest | 'TVK neglecting farmers' issues'

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the people of the state have a history of setting aside political differences and standing united to protect its interests. The remarks were made at the all-party meeting convened to chalk out the state's legal and political strategy on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, in the wake of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC's) direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, which was later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).