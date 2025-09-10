/Can US-India trade relations really improve? | Trump courts Modi on trade

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is now pushing for a trade reset with India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “very good friend”: a sharp contrast to his earlier rhetoric calling India a “dead economy” and slapping 50% tariffs on Indian imports. As both leaders express optimism about renewed negotiations, unresolved tensions remain, from India’s energy ties with Russia to past trade disputes. Is this a genuine reset or a strategic pivot as U.S. elections loom? This episode breaks down the diplomatic shift, the political motivations behind it, and what it means for India–U.S. relations going forward.