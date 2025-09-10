LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Can US-India trade relations really improve? | Trump courts Modi on trade

Can US-India trade relations really improve? | Trump courts Modi on trade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 10:36 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 10:36 IST
Can US-India trade relations really improve? | Trump courts Modi on trade
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is now pushing for a trade reset with India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “very good friend”: a sharp contrast to his earlier rhetoric calling India a “dead economy” and slapping 50% tariffs on Indian imports. As both leaders express optimism about renewed negotiations, unresolved tensions remain, from India’s energy ties with Russia to past trade disputes. Is this a genuine reset or a strategic pivot as U.S. elections loom? This episode breaks down the diplomatic shift, the political motivations behind it, and what it means for India–U.S. relations going forward.

Trending Topics

trending videos