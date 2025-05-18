Can Kashmir tourism soar once more?

Amid the India-Pakistan tension, Kashmir faces struggles in the tourism sector. What does the future hold for tourism in Kashmir Valley as peace slowly returns? Next, we head to Rajasthan, where the majestic Great Indian Bustard is making headlines. In the wake of past India-Pakistan tensions, the Forest Department took a bold step to relocate chicks of this critically endangered bird. Beyond conservation, we showcase wildlife adventures awaiting nature lovers in Rajasthan. Every May, Cannes dazzles the world with its iconic film festival. But there's more to Cannes than red carpets and paparazzi. We take you beyond the premieres to discover the soul of this seaside city during its most glamorous season. Then to Europe, where music takes centre stage — it's the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest, the world's biggest music spectacle. With 37 nations competing and fanfare sweeping across cities, we soak in this global showdown's glitz, glam, and goosebumps. Finally, we dive into the awe-inspiring world of Shinto tradition as priests reconstruct a shrine in a spiritual ceremony that has continued for over a thousand years.