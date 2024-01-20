British army is reducing its personnel, here's why

The British military is currently experiencing its lowest number of active-duty personnel. According to a report, the size of the UK army is to be reduced to 72,000 soldiers by 2026. This decision forms a key part of the “future soldier” strategy, targeting a comprehensive force of over 100,000, which will include 30,100 army reserve personnel. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Prof. David Dunn, a security and defense expert and also the professor of international politics, at the university of Birmingham.