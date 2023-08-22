BRICS summit in Johannesburg: Meet between PM Modi and Xi on cards? | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
India China and Russia Brazil and South Africa created the BRICS, one of the world's most important economic blocs. The Summit will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will be attended by heads of state and government seeking to strengthen their influence and encourage a shift in global geopolitics.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos