BRICS Summit 2023: India PM Modi says, 'We're bringing positive changes to lives of common citizen'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa from one of the world's most important economic blocks the BRICS heads of State and Government Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg seek to widen its influence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Last to decades have been a successful journey; NDB has been helping out the countries in development efforts of Global South".

