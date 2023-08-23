BRICS Summit 2023 Day 2: Russia supports people fighting for their culture: Putin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
In his opening remarks at a business forum ahead of the BRICS summit being held in South Africa’s Johannesburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bloc was on the course to meet the aspirations of most of the world community. In a virtual address delivered on Tuesday (August 22), Putin told the forum, “We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, respect for each other’s interests, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority."

