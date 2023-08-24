BRICS Summit 2023 concludes: BRICS members issue joint statement | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The BRICS summit for 2023 has drawn to a close, the expansion of the bloc stands out as a key takeaway from the Summit - from five members, the alliance is now slated to become an 11-member group by next year.

