BRICS Summit 2021: Grouping to focus on Afghanistan's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

Sep 09, 2021, 11:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The BRICS countries are all set to hold the 13th summit today. As Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa gear up for the annual event it is believed that the crisis in Afghanistan is going to dominate the summit.
