Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Iran threatens to attack US bases in West Asia, say sources

As the war escalated between Israel and Iran, Tehran has vowed to expand the war in the coming days, adding that they will also attack US bases now. Iran's Fars news agency cited senior military commanders, saying that the attackers (Israel) would be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response. "The war will expand in the coming days and will also include US bases in the region. The attackers will be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response," Fars reported citing a military official. Watch in for more details!