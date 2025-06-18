LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: IDF surface-to-air missile was fired at UAV
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST
BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: IDF surface-to-air missile was fired at UAV
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST

BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: IDF surface-to-air missile was fired at UAV

Iran fires advanced Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles at Israeli targets and declares control over regional airspace, marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. Stay tuned for live updates.

Trending Topics

trending videos