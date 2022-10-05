Brazil Presidential Elections 2022: Lula. Bolsanaro seek new allies

Oct 05, 2022
Brazil will hold its Presidential runoff on the 30th of October. Incumbent President Bolsanaro and former President Luis Silva will be competing for the top post after both leaders fail to secure 50 percent vote in the first round of polling.
