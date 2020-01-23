LIVE TV
Brad Pitt stops traffic in Santa Barbara, says he doesn't have a date for the Oscars
Jan 23, 2020, 07.30 PM(IST)
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on Wednesday (January 22) stopped traffic in Santa Barbara, California, where he was being honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.