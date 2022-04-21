Black boxes of a Boeing 737-800 jet damaged, no clues left to explain crash

Published: Apr 21, 2022
China confirms that the black boxes of a Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed last month were badly damaged, leaving virtually no publicly available clues to explain its violent plunge into a wooded hillside, killing all 132 people on board.
