Biden vows stronger US ties to Ukraine in first meeting with Zelensky

Sep 02, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US President Joe Biden met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. The much-anticipated gathering could have high-stakes implications for Zelensky, who has vied for American support since he took over in 2019.
Read in App