Biden to visit West Asia: Oil production, Iran deal on agenda

Published: Jul 12, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden is set to depart for his West Asia trip tomorrow where he will hold bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team. Oil production and Iran deal will be the top agenda of the meeting.
