Biden: Leaving Afghanistan a wise decision, don't want to send another generation to war

Sep 01, 2021, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Speaking about the US' hasty exit from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has said that it was the "best available option to end both US' longest war as well as fruitless nation-building". WION's Anas Mallick tells you more.
Read in App