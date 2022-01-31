LIVE TV
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Beijing Olympics 2022: China detects 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics personnel
Jan 31, 2022, 06:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among people linked to Beijing Olympics 2022. Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday.
Read in App