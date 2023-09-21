Bank of England's rate hike pause in sight as inflation drops

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
August saw an unexpected decline in Britain's high inflation rate, which dropped to 6.7%, its lowest level since February 2022. Investors have begun to speculate on whether the Bank of England will hit the pause button on its historic run of interest rate hikes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos