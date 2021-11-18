Bangladesh's climate envoy expresses his disappointment of COP26 summit

Nov 18, 2021
Bangladesh's climate envoy Saleemul Huq has expressed his disappointed at the COP26 pact and has called it an absolute failure. Speaking to the reporters in Glasgow Huq said that the Glasgow pact is a death sentence for the poorest of the planet.
