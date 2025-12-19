/Bangladesh: Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Building: Can't Breathe

The death of a 32-year-old, Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh's youth leader, has ignited fresh protests in the country. Hundreds of Hadi's supporters gathered in a square in the capital city to protest with some vandalising the offices of the Bangladeshi newspapers 'Prothom Alo' and 'The Daily Star'. It began with an attack on the Bengali-language daily newspaper Prothom Alo, where the crowd had gone chanting slogans before setting the building on fire around midnight.